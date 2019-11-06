NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man placed on the TBI Most Wanted list in connection with a 2001 murder was arrested on Thursday in Nashville.
Douglas Talley, 51, was located in Nashville after being indicted on Monday by the Henry County Grand Jury in connection with the June 8, 2001, murder of Etta Etheridge, 72. She was found by investigators inside a home at 322 Rison St., in Paris.
At the request of the 24th District Attorney General over the years that followed, TBI agents and investigators from the Paris Police Department conducted an extensive joint investigation. Those efforts led to evident that led to Talley as the person responsible for her death.
The Henry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Talley with one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree murder in the perpetration of a felony (criminal attempt to commit robbery. Talley was added to the TBI Most Wanted List on Tuesday.
He was booked into the Davidson County Jail and is awaiting transport back to Henry County. His bond has been set at $250,000.
UPDATE: MOST WANTED Fugitive Douglas Talley has been taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police. Thank you to all who helped spread the word! pic.twitter.com/drn5C1KGbk— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 6, 2019
