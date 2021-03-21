SHILOH, TN (WSMV) - A Hardin County man died after he drove a minivan off an embankment into the Tennessee River in front of a popular restaurant.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said in an incident report that Christopher E. Wardlow, 43, of Counce, TN, was drove a Ford Windstar Minivan through the parking lot of Hagy’s Catfish Hotel and drove off the embankment into the Tennessee River around 7:15 p.m.
Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw the man waving goodbye to people in the parking lot.
First responders were not able to attempt to recover the car on Friday night because of flooding conditions of the Tennessee River.
“It’s probably too dangerous to put divers in the water at night with the flood stage,” Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin told The Courier on Friday night.
Martin said the van was found on Saturday by sonar a short distance downstream in about 30 feet of water with zero visibility conditions around 100 feet from shore.
The accident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
