Wayne Spears

Loretta Lynn Ranch foreman Wayne Spears died in Saturday's flooding in Humphreys County.

 Loretta Lynn's Ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, TN (WSMV) - The foreman of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch was killed Saturday after he was swept away by flood waters at Lynn’s ranch. 

Wayne Spears with Loretta Lynn

Wayne Spears gets a peck on the cheek from Loretta Lynn.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept un in the flood waters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing,” Loretta Lynn’s Ranch said in a post on Facebook. “The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go to the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.