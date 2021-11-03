NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced many local health departments will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years beginning Thursday, according to a press release.

The announcement Wednesday comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years.

“The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric patients further bolsters our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and continue to put an end to this pandemic,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release. “As a pediatrician and parent, I trust the science. This is an exciting opportunity to vaccinate our younger population and protect not only our children but also our loved ones and those with whom they have contact.”

Metro Public Health Department announced Wednesday it would begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the two drive-thru assessment centers in Davidson County.

While young children often have milder illness than adults, outbreaks in this age group are common, can disrupt home and family life, and can lead to spread in the general community, including those at high risk of severe disease.

It is anticipated this vaccine will be widely available across the state in the coming days as vaccine distribution ramps up throughout the county. Many local health departments in Tennessee will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years beginning Thursday.

Parents seeking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their child should visit vaccines.gov for availability. When making an appointment, parents of individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time. Parents can also call their local health department to check availability and schedule an appointment. Individuals may also schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider, including pharmacies, medical clinics and other sites by visiting vaccines.gov.

