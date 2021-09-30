NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee bounty hunters are joining in the search for Brian Laundrie. They searched near the Appalachian Trail in Cocke County in East Tennessee after campers though they saw Laundrie.
“They had seen a white Camry that fits the description of his grandfather’s vehicle,” said Xander McDouall, co-owner of Predator Hunter Nation.
Tennessee bounty hunters McDouall and Ernie Shell joined the search for Laundrie on Wednesday night.
“I honestly believe Brian Laundrie’s apprehension will be within the next day or so,” said Shell, a co-owner of Predator Hunter Nation.
Investigators haven’t said if Laundrie was actually in Tennessee. However, McDouall said there are plenty of things in that part of the state, such as water and other resources, if you’re a seasoned outdoorsman.
“This guy is supposed to be somewhat of a survivalist, so I would imagine being in the Appalachian Mountains he could find food in the forest,” said McDouall. “The thing about hat area is you can get to hot springs from there on back roads. You can get to other areas of North Carolina there.”
McDouall and Shell said their team will help Duane Chapman, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter from his TV reality show, close in on Laundrie if he is in or near Tennessee.
“And then what we’ll end up doing is we’ll make a big circle and that’s pretty much what Dog does, he does the outside work. It’s just like he puts the puzzle together from the edge pieces,” said Shell. “He keeps swimming around in circles like a shark would do and then close in on the fugitive.”
On Sept. 18 investigators began searching for Laundrie at a reserve in Florida. Based on recent sightings, Chapman is now honing in on parts of the Appalachian Trial.
Laundrie and his fiancée Gabby Petito left in July on a cross-country trip. Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City with Laundrie. He later returned home to the couple’s Florida home on Sept. 1 – 10 days before she was reported missing – alone.
A body camera video from Aug. 12 showed Petito and Laundrie arguing with each other near Arches National Park in Utah.
Laundrie was later reported missing in mid-September, sparking the current search efforts for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.