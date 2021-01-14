NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee legislator has filed a resolution calling for a vote of “no confidence” for the Tennessee Commissioner of Education and asking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to replace her.

State Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, filed the resolution on Thursday.

The resolution asks the General Assembly to take a position of “no confidence” in Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and urges Lee to replace Schwinn as Commissioner of Education with “someone who is able to fulfill the responsibilities of the office.”

The resolution has not been scheduled to be heard by the House or any committees at this time.