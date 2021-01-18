NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State lawmakers will focus exclusively on education when they return to Capitol Hill for a special session on Tuesday.

Gov. Bill Lee called the session to address learning loss and the impact of time away from the classroom due to COVID-19.

Amy Pate, who has an eighth grader, fifth grader and third grader enrolled in Metro Schools, said virtual learning has been tough for her family.

“As hard as you think it is, it’s harder than that,” Pate said. “It’s really difficult to just stay on top of everything as a working parent.”

Data from the state suggests Tennessee third graders are seeing a learning loss. It said they’re facing an estimated 50% drop in reading proficiency and a projected 65% drop in math proficiency.

It’s a concern Pate has for her third grader.

“They’re nowhere near where my older kids were at this point in the year and the teacher is amazing. He’s doing the best he can,” Pate said.

She shares those worries with other parents like Sonya Thomas, who runs a parent group called Nashville PROPEL.

“We have an issue with literacy right here in the state of Tennessee,” Thomas said. “We have many children who are not reading on grade level, and so it’s time for us to take some action that’s meaningful.”

Some bills state lawmakers will discuss include intervening to stop learning loss.

An example is creating the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps. It would provide ongoing tutoring to student throughout the school year.

Another proposal includes after-school learning mini camps for struggling students that would start this summer.

“I’m open to all new ideas. We’re going to have so many different types of things to address and it’s not going to be a one summer solution,” Pate said.

It’s unclear how long the special session will last. It will depend how quickly lawmakers get through the proposed legislation and how many bills are introduced.