NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order on Monday to provide flexibilities for counties affected by tornadoes and severe weather in northwest and Middle Tennessee on Friday and Saturday.

“The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating,” Lee said in a news release. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

Kentucky suspends some trucking restrictions for carriers engaged in storm recovery efforts Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornados and other severe weather that began Friday night.

Executive Order 94 declares a state of emergency to facilitate relief efforts and does the following: