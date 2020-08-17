Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law that protects businesses, nonprofits, schools and others against what the governor called "illegitimate claims around COVID-19."

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill protecting small businesses from some kinds of lawsuits is now officially law.

The governor said it would protect businesses and organizations already hit hard by the pandemic.

“It ensures COVID-19 doesn’t cause further economic damage to the very institutions that have already been hit hard during this pandemic,” said Lee.

The governor said people and businesses guilty of bad behavior related to COVID-19 will not be protected under the new law.

The state legislature passed the bill during a special session last week.

 
 
 

