NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill on Monday that will allow veterans the opportunity to get a technical certificate in addition to a four-year degree.
Lee signed the bill at Berry Field at the Tennessee National Guard base on Monday afternoon.
The bill allows soldiers to get technical training so they can become a plumber, electrician or repair person when they return to civilian life.
Former Gov. Bill Haslam signed the Strong Act four years ago which gave veterans a first-time reimbursement to receive a bachelor’s degree. At that time Tennessee was the only state in the Southeast without a program for national guardsmen.
Since then the state has received 2,500 applications.
With the new law signed Monday, not only can veterans get a technical certificate but they can also get a graduate degree.
“Whether it was providing vaccination effort, you’ve been the face of service and you’ve exhibited the volunteer spirit in this last year like we have never seen,” Lee said at a ceremony that included legislative leaders and National Guard members. “We are greatly grateful as Tennesseans for the decision you made to serve and your continuation of that service.”
The governor also declared June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day for the female soldiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.