MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be meeting Tuesday to address the need for immediate federal action on infrastructure.

“We are making swift progress on repairs to the Hernando deSoto bridge to ensure safety and a return to uninterrupted commerce,” Lee said in a news release before his arrival. “While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges.”

American Rescue Plan funds are expressly prohibited from being spent on road, highway or bridge infrastructure. Currently the American Rescue Plan designates $182 million to Shelby County and $161 million to the City of Memphis, according to the governor’s office. The American Jobs Plan, touted as an infrastructure plan, would spend an estimated $2 trillion with 5.6% dedicated to roads and bridges.

“We will continue investing in infrastructure for the safety of our citizens and the strength of our economy,” Lee said. “I commend the State of Arkansas, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineer for their work and look forward to meaningful action out of Congress to address the condition of our roads and bridges across the country.”

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday awarding an emergency contract for repairs to the bridge, which could begin as early as Wednesday.

 

