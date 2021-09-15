LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A member of the Amish community has been arrested on child rape charges in Lawrence County, according to court documents.
Emmanuel Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of incest and three counts of rape of a child, according to the documents.
All three of the alleged acts occurred in July and August 2020.
The arrest was first reported by WLX Radio.
