NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Should college athletes be able to make money off their own likeness like the professional athletes do?
The NCAA says no, but some Tennessee lawmakers want to shake up the system.
The controversy recently began over a West Tennessee basketball play who quit college sports over this issue.
James Wiseman was a top basketball play. He left the University of Memphis after playing just three games because he got in trouble with the NCAA. He had accepted money to pay for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis.
Some Tennessee lawmakers said student-athletes are getting the short-end of the stick while their schools and the NCAA are profiting.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, said the NCAA and universities are making money off the backs of players like Alphonso Harvey. He played defensive tackle for Vanderbilt before graduating in 1999.
“NCAA made a billion dollars last year. These colleges and universities made these billions of dollars last year. They would not have made one single damn dime if they didn’t have athletes,” Parkinson said.
“I want to see kids not getting in trouble for $100 and $200 because they’re out here selling a jersey,” said Harvey.
“NCAA has been making billions of dollars off of our college athlete for years and it’s time for this to end,” said Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown.
The NCAA has its rules, lawmakers said, but those rules don’t trump state law.
Another bill being introduced would also set up a fund to give grants to college athletes who don’t go on to a professional career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.