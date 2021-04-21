NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee state legislators are considering a bill that would prevent K-12 schools from requiring students to receive immunization for COVID-19.
“I want parents to make the best decisions in consultation with their doctors for their children. I don’t want them to do anything forcefully,” said state Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern.
Grills is sponsor of the bill that prohibits a school from forcing, coercing or requiring a student to receive an immunization for COVID-19; prohibits a school from taking an adverse action against a student who refuses to receive an immunization against COVID-19; or prohibits a school from immunizing students against COVID-19 unless the student’s parent or guardian, if a minor, consents in writing to the immunization.
“At the end of the day, parents are the ones responsible for their children,” said Grills. “Give them every opportunity to be successful in life in consultation with your doctor on health issues and move forward with that, and if you make a bad decision, it’s your fault, but it’s not because some bureaucracy forced you to do something that you weren’t comfortable with.”
Some state lawmakers across the aisle said schools should be able to stay students should be given the vaccine.
“If it’s proven safe, yes,” said state Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville.
Mitchell said he wants his Republican colleagues to understand we are still in a pandemic and we need to do everything we can to end this pandemic.
“I think it’s just my understanding that vaccines are required for a kid to go to daycare or kindergarten or upwards,” said parent Elise Hagen. “The though the vaccine would be mandatory is not something new, and ultimately it keeps us safe.”
On the part of the bill that prohibits a school from taking an adverse action against a student who refuses to receive the immunization, Mitchell said remote learning could be an option.
“If one child doesn’t want to get vaccinated, remote learning may be an alternative,” said Mitchell.
“I don’t want to see any child discriminated against based upon a decision their parents make in consultation with their doctor,” said Grills.
“I understand people wanting to exercise their freedom of choice,” said Hagen. “It feels like a lot of times the fear is ill-informed. I think the vaccine is helpful and hopefully people will choose that for their kids.”
The bill will be considered by the Senate next week after being taken off notice in the House Health Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.