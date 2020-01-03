NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Republican lawmaker has submitted a bill that would require convicted pedophiles to go through chemical castration.
State Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, filed House Bill 1585 on Thursday. The bill would require a defendant convicted of a sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 to undergo chemical castration as a condition of parole. The bill is similar to that passed by the Alabama legislature last year and signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in June.
Griffey said the procedure would be done as a shot. It would impact testosterone levels to prevent offenders from being sexually capable.
“In my experience these individuals don’t get cured,” Griffey said. “I think it’s important for all of us to do what we can to protect children out there and reduce potential future occurances.”
According to Griffey, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin and Alabama have passed similar legislation.
If passed, offenders would also have to pay for the procedure.
The legislature returns to session on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.