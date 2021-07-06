ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the investigation into the disappearance of Summer Wells remains active and ongoing.

Wells was reported missing on Tuesday, June 15 and the statewide Amber Alert was issued the next day.

#TNAMBERAlert: The investigation into the disappearance of Summer Wells remains active and ongoing. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we're not able to provide specifics.We continue to urge anyone with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/02tmvgf7oS — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 6, 2021

The TBI said on Thursday that 730 tips had been vetted, but none had led to a solid lead.

Law enforcement have been working around the clock to identify anyone who may have been in the area around the time the 5-year-old disappeared to determine what they may have seen or heard.

Summer was last seen going into her home on Ben Hill Road on June 15.

On June 26, the TBI identified a pickup truck, possibly a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed, that was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either June 14, the day before Summer was last seen, or June 15.