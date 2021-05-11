MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation have established detours across the Interstate 55 bridge as an alternate route across the river.
The bridge will be closed while crews investigate the crack’s extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time.
Tennessee and Arkansas share responsibility for the bridge. An Arkansas Department of Transportation discovered the problem during a routine inspection on Tuesday and immediately shut down the bridge.
River traffic has also been shut down until further notice.
https://t.co/hjBj7RD9JU - A routine inspection of I-40 MS River Bridge revealed a crack that requires further investigation - we're working with @myTDOT to make sure the bridge is safe for motorists before we reopen it. Stay tuned to @IDriveArkansas for updates!— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 11, 2021
