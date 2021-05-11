The bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate and then make a repair.

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation have established detours across the Interstate 55 bridge as an alternate route across the river.

The bridge will be closed while crews investigate the crack’s extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time.

Memphis bridge closed
 

The Hernando DeSoto Bridge in Memphis is closed after inspectors discovered a crack in the bridge.

 

Tennessee and Arkansas share responsibility for the bridge. An Arkansas Department of Transportation discovered the problem during a routine inspection on Tuesday and immediately shut down the bridge.

River traffic has also been shut down until further notice.

 
 

