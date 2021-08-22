WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County first responders have released a list of names of people who have been reported missing after Saturday’s deadly floods.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety said the following people are missing:

Humphreys County missing Amber Newman

Barbara Smith

Cameron Guy

Cody Warren

Dustin Waggoner

Elizabeth Garner

Haley Gurber

James Betty

Jason Miller

Jerry Ragsdale

Jim Garner

Joanne Cox

Joey Prasnikar

Justice Hughey

Kellon Borrow-Vaughn

Laura Hurt

Layton Hurt

Lilly Bryant

Linda Bryant

Lori Simms

Melissa Skeen

Nathaniel Winsett

Paula Ayers

Ray Pruiett

Richard Finney

Robert Mitchell

Rocky Hodges

Sam Glover

Samual Chambers

Sara Baker

Sheila Glover

Sue Turner

Susan Shaw

Tracy Kilburn

Tricia Vitellero

Troy Beasley

Ruben & Claudia Cordoba and 2 children

Linda Almond

Bob Bullion

Gabriel Sultz

If you have physically seen or talked to anyone on the list, call 931-582-6950 or go to McEwen High School, 335 Melrose Ave., and report to the gymnasium. The reunionification center is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you know someone not on the list call or report to the same location. When you report, you will need to provide the name, address, phone number and the last known location of the person.

Several people were reported by first names only along with several missing children.

21 dead, around 50 still missing after flooding in Humphreys County Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 21 people dead and around 50 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

If you have previously reported someone missing and have now found them, call 931-582-6950.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety said it has the resources and are searching inch by inch, in and out of debris.