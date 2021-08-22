Tennessee Flooding

Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Pate repaired the road Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County first responders have released a list of names of people who have been reported missing after Saturday’s deadly floods.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety said the following people are missing:

If you have physically seen or talked to anyone on the list, call 931-582-6950 or go to McEwen High School, 335 Melrose Ave., and report to the gymnasium. The reunionification center is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you know someone not on the list call or report to the same location. When you report, you will need to provide the name, address, phone number and the last known location of the person.

Several people were reported by first names only along with several missing children.

If you have previously reported someone missing and have now found them, call 931-582-6950.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety said it has the resources and are searching inch by inch, in and out of debris.

 

