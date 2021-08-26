WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - When flash floods hit on Saturday, some people in the city said they didn’t receive any alerts on their phone that severe weather was coming.
Another problem? The Humphreys County 911 Center said its lines were also down for some time.
On Saturday morning, there were two workers answering calls. Bobby Brown, Humphrey County 911 Center Director, said that’s normal staffing for that day and time. But when 40 to 50 calls come in at one time, the center director said it’s nearly impossible to have adequate staffing.
“We didn’t receive anything,” said Michael Humbles, who lives on Maple Avenue. He said he and his wife had no idea flash floods were in the forecast because they didn’t get alerts on their phones, yet they had cell phone service.
“We were able to get a phone call out to each of our parents, sure not the calmest, to let them know what was happening,” said Humbles. “We lost service after that.”
“We could have had 300 dispatchers and that wouldn’t have been adequate staffing,” said Brown.
He said he doesn’t have a clear answer to why people didn’t receive alert texts.
“Those were coming through in McEwen,” said Brown. “I can’t attest to what happened in Waverly, but I know they were sending them out. But the pure nature of this flood, I don’t think the National Weather Service would have gotten alerts out quick enough to have helped.”
Brown said on Saturday morning 911 lines went down in the county for 45 minutes, which is why they reverted to their back-up plan. He said a fiber line underground was also damaged by the flooding, but the 911 center itself never flooded, according to Brown.
“The first course of action is if the 911 lines go down, they transfer to admin lines,” said Brown. “If the admin lines go down, they go to our backup PSAP, which is in Dickson County, and at the point in failure, it would go back to Dickson County’s backup PSAP, so it’s a redundant system.”
Brown said they also rerouted calls to cell phones they have at the 911 center and those provided by the City of McEwen. It wasn’t until 10:30 p.m. Saturday everything was back up and running under one roof. But Saturday morning, Brown said Dickson County took most of the calls.
“The first time we noticed the water, the flooding was an issue, our animals, we were sitting down on the couch watching a movie,” said Humbles.
He said had they gotten any alerts, he and his wife may have not had to take a ladder on their roof to a rescue boat below.
“We heard a gurgle and seconds later water is steadily rising up towards us,” said Humbles.
The cell phones the Humphreys County 911 Center has on hand were implemented after the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville. Brown said the City of McEwen were able to provide cell phones it had, which were received two days before the flash floods.
