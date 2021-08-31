WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Schools leadership have been working to develop a plan to restart schools in the county after last week’s flooding left three Waverly schools in ruins.
The plan developed by the school system has three phases.
The first phase would allow students at Waverly Elementary School and Waverly Junior High School to be temporarily absorbed into other existing Humphreys County School System facilities. All students would attend school every day during the regular school week and regular school times.
Officials believe this arrangement will last until December.
Phase 2 will have Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High students housed in portable or similar classrooms in the front part of the campus at Waverly Central High School.
This phase will last around 2-3 years while Phase 3 is implemented.
Phase 3 will involve extensive planning by district staff, local government and community members to provide a safe location to continue educating the students of Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High School.
The school system expects to release more details on Phase 1 soon.
Humphreys County Schools announced previously it expected all schools in the county to be closed until after Labor Day. The school system has not announced when classes may resume.
Preparations to return to school began Monday when around half of the school system personnel met at McEwen High School for the first of two support sessions scheduled across the district. The second session set to be held in Waverly was rescheduled to Thursday because of the possibility of additional rainfall from Hurricane Ida.
The focus of the meetings is to provide the staff with the tools needed to support the mental and emotional well-being of students when they return to school.
“We know that our students and staff will be returning to us with varying levels of fear and anxiety and we must be prepared to fully support them as they move through the different stages of the grief/loss process,” the school system said in a statement released Tuesday. “As a team, we can wrap layers of support around every student in our school district and help the build the resiliency necessary to overcome this tragedy – one day at a time.”
Schools in the Humphreys County Schools district include McEwen Elementary, McEwen Middle and McEwen High in McEwen; Waverly Elementary, Waverly Junior High and Waverly Central High in Waverly; and Lakeview Elementary in New Johnsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.