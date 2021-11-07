Humphreys County church damaged by fire

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A rural Humphreys County church was damaged by fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Humphreys County Fire Department, Houston County Fire Department and Erin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mariah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located about six miles north of Waverly, just after 4 p.m.

Pastor Dyllan Simmons said during Sunday’s service that most of the church’s fellowship hall and about half of the sanctuary was damaged by the fire, along with the church’s offices. The church held its service on Sunday at the Waverly Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

The Cumberland Presbyterian Magazine reported the fellowship hall appliances might be salvageable, but the sanctuary furnishings are a total loss. The church session records were not stored at the church.