WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a woman who was reported missing on April 10.
Janie Malady, 27, was last seen near her home on Porch Reed Road north of Waverly on April 10. Authorities conducted an extensive ground, K-9 and aerial searches in the areas identified by the investigation as being most prudent, the sheriff’s office said.
Malady is 5’1” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a leopard print hat, leopard print shoes and was carrying a bag with a leopard print scarf wrapped around it. She has a known medical condition.
If you see Malady, call 931-296-2301 or email CID@hcsotn.com.
