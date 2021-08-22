WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis’ emotion was raw the day after deadly flooding struck his county.

The sheriff lost one of his best friends in the flood waters but has worked to remain calm to help formulate a plan to search for and recover victims.

“It hurts. If I slow down and think about it, I get emotional. If I stay working and stay focused, I work through it,” Davis said in an interview with News4 on Sunday morning.

21 dead, around 50 still missing after flooding in Humphreys County Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 21 people dead and around 50 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

Davis said the emotion of the deadly flooding comes soon after the trial and sentencing hearing of Steven Wiggins, who was found guilty of killing Dickson County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Baker in 2018. Baker began his career with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

“Us and Dickson County both have been rocked on the law enforcement side, and this coming on the back side of it,” said Davis. “They just went and got one of my best friends. He drowned in it.”

Davis said citizens of Waverly and Humphreys County are stepping up to help their friends.

“It’s a small town and small community. We know each other. We love each other,” said Davis. “I’ve always said one of our biggest assets in this county is when bad things happen, when rubber meets the road, our people are going to come out, and they’re out.

“That’s what we’re going to keep doing. We’re going to get through it. We’re going to fight through it.”