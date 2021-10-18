LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said a man searching for floating debris in the Tennessee River found skeletal remains of what is believed to be a woman along the river the bank on Sunday around 6 p.m.
The sheriff said the remains were found scattered in and around a drift pile on the bank of the river in northern Perry County near the area of the Crooked Creek Marina.
The medical examiner and a team from MTSU are on the scene recovering the remains.
Weems said the identity of the woman is not known.
The only missing person in Perry County unaccounted for is Roseanna Zadakus, who was reported missing on March 31 in the Cypress Creek Road area in southern Perry County. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Rescue Squad searched the area including the Tennessee River for several days after she was reported missing.
