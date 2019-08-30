It’s Labor Day weekend and thousands of people have travel plans.
Many of them now are scrabbling to find other options because of Hurricane Dorian.
News4 spoke with AAA they said it's unfortunately too late to recover your cash if you had not already purchased travel insurance beforehand.
The impacts of Dorian have been seen throughout the week with flight cancellations and cruise itineraries changes.
If you did purchase travel insurance ahead of the storm AAA said you will be able to salvage your vacation plans.
“It will help in areas like re-booking your trip or changing your destination. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to book travel insurance now, after a tropical storm has already been named it will not cover you do to the effects of the storm,” said Seth Andrews Government and Public Relations Consultant for AAA.
If you do want to purchase insurance now it will help cover things like:
- Accidents
- Medical emergencies
- Lost baggage
Travel insurance cost is based on the cost of your trip and age.
AAA said it is actually higher the older you are because of the risk of injuring yourself or falling ill.
