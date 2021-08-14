DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Seven female inmates being housed in Houston and Stewart counties graduated from the Industrial Readiness Program through Nashville State Community College on Thursday.

The women completed the course that teaches mechanical and technological skills for industrial work.

The inmates – five from Houston County and two from Stewart County – completed the 45-hour course and received their diploma, which opens doors for future employment in the industrial field. They can also receive three or more hours of college credits, depending on the university. They also will receive their OSHA certification.

The sheriffs of Houston and Stewart County, who are friends, worked together to bring the program to their counties. They are the first two counties to implement the program, according to a news release.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that some companies have guaranteed jobs for inmates when they got out of jail.

The inmates from Stewart County had to be transported daily for two weeks to Houston County to take the course. Houston County Sheriff Kevin Suggs provided the classroom area and correctional officers for the class.

This was the first-ever all female class for Nashville State Community College.

A class for the male inmates is set to start next week at the Stewart County Correction Center.