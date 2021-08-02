NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said he would call for a special session if a school system enacted a mask mandate.

Sexton made the remarks during a press conference held Monday afternoon to discuss the spring TCAP Test scores.

State testing results show decline because of pandemic-related disruptions State-level test results from the 2020-21 Spring TCAP assessments show that pandemic-related disruptions to education led to declines in student academic proficiency in the state, across all subjects and grade bands, as expected, Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commission Penny Schwinn announced during a news conference at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday.

“I sure hope those schools do not require a mask mandate,” Sexton said.

Most school systems, including Metro Schools, had previously announced there would not be a mandate to wear masks in schools and it would be voluntary.

Shelby County Schools announced it would begin the year by requiring a universal mask-wearing policy The Metro Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting on Thursday where it might discuss implementing a mask policy.