HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) - Some parts of Lewis and Hickman counties saw up to nine inches of snow over the weekend, leaving many residents trying to dig themselves out of it on Monday.
“I cleared it off yesterday and then everything from the roof came piling down today, about four feet,” Eric Okbie said.
When that amount of snow falls in Hohenwald, it doesn’t matter where you are or who you are; everyone – even Mayor Danny McKnight – pitches in.
“Brad Rasbury, our codes guy, he’s got his own tractor out here doing things,” McKnight said. “We got one of our city police on the other side doing that.”
With heavy wet snow weighing down trees and power lines, Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative reported 300 customers without electricity as of Monday morning. That number went to near 400 by late afternoon. Originally 3,000 customers were reported without power.
The electric company said power lines heavy with snow could create more power outages Monday when winds pick up and temperatures begin to rise.
“We are going to be piling it up and trying to get rid of it,” McKnight said.
He said giant snow piles on sides of roads will be loaded onto trucks and moved to the city’s water plant where it will sit until McKnight suspects it will melt this spring.
“We said we’d start with the downtown area and work our way out because we have a lot of snow to deal with,” McKnight said.
It’s a lot of snow carried away thanks to a lot of help.
“In these kinds of situations, just because you’re in a certain department doesn’t mean you’re going to be doing that,” McKnight said. “I can run this thing; I can’t run those, and someone had to rake it off, so you know, I found something I could do.”
