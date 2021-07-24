PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Henry County law enforcement officials are investigating suspicious fires in abandoned buildings in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Three abandoned houses were set fire on Friday night in Henry County.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public in those areas to check security cameras and trial cameras. The sheriff’s office also advises anyone with an abandoned building to set up trail cameras if possible.
There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information.
The first fire was called into 911 and the Paris Fire Department responded at 9:27 p.m. to an abandoned structure at 270 Whispering Pines Rd., near the rescue squad building.
The second fire was called into 911 and the Mansfield Fire Department responded at 1:09 a.m. to an abandoned structure at 2465 Pleasant Hill Rd.
The third fire was called into 911 and the Springville Fire Department responded at 4 a.m. to an abandoned structure at 730 Atchison Rd.
“We need the public’s help to put a stop to these fires before someone gets hurt,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
Anyone with information or who needs help checking security or trail cameras can call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.
