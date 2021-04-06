PARIS, TN (WSMV) - A joint investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, weapons and vehicles from multiple targeted locations and the arrest of a man suspected to have ties to a gang operating in Henry County.
James Lee Payne II, 37, of Puryear, TN, and an associate was captured in Rhea County in East Tennessee and now faces multiple charges. Payne is suspected to have ties to a known gang that is operating in Henry County.
“The increasing number of gangs in our region has a direct correlation to violent crimes,” District Attorney General Matthew Stowe said in a news release. “We have seen drug trafficking, gang violence and even human trafficking as organized groups spar for dominance over drug-selling turfs.”
Warrants were executed at multiple locations by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, the 24th Judicial District’s Drug Task Force, Paris Police Department, Metro Crime Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation led to multiple site searches in Henry County and East Tennessee. During the searches, authorities seized around 12 pounds of methamphetamine, around 2 pounds of fentanyl, some LSD, nearly 7 pounds of marijuana, a shotgun, five vehicles and around $15,700 in cash.
Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal said 5000 grams of meth and 1000 grams of fentanyl were found in a storage facility in Spring City.
Stowe said to understand the importance of this seizure of illegal drugs, the amount of fentanyl discovered was lethal enough to kill the entire population of rural West Tennessee.
“This operation successfully nabbed several key players in the drug underworld and took a lot of illegal drugs off the street,” Stowe said. “These types of operations are extremely important to help curtail the flow of illegal drugs into our communities and into the hands of our youth. We must continue to work together to disrupt not only the cycle of drug abuse and violence, but of gang influences on our children and vulnerable populations in poverty-stricken areas.”
Officers suspect that methamphetamine and fentanyl found stored in East Tennessee was destined for Henry County where Payne resides.
Authorities expect additional arrests to be made as the investigation continues into this large-scale drug distribution ring.
Neal said Payne is being held on a $500,000 bond.
