ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hawkins County Sheriff said everybody is still a person of interest in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells.
"Right now everything is still on the table. We're still trying to find out what happened to Summer. Everybody is still a person of interest," Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a video released Monday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities have received 935 tips in connection with the disappearance of Summer Wells.
The 5-year-old was reported missing from her Rogersville home on Tuesday, June 15. An endangered child alert was issued that night and upgrade to an Amber Alert the following morning.
Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3’0” and weighs around 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.
Lawson said they continue to ask landowners to go back and check their trail cameras and security cameras every day, especially around the time that she disappeared.
“We never know who was going to be in that area and we’re still looking for a red Toyota truck,” Lawson said. “Everything that we do is trying to put a piece of the puzzle together to find Summer. It may not be something that means anything to the people, but it may mean everything to us.”
Summer was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on June 15. She was last seen going into the family’s home on Ben Hill Road.
The Toyota pickup truck was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14 or Tuesday, June 15. It is possibly a 1998-2000 model maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed.
If you have information about Summer's whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.