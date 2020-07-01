NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State Capitol Commission will meet next week and will likely consider moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced it would be considered during a press conference on Wednesday. He said he would be requesting they vote on the bust.
"It is my expectation they will vote on whether to move the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust," said Lee. "I will make a specific proposal for what they will vote on next week, but I want to acknowledge the process we have here in Tennessee."
Lee also announced the reappointment of Howard Gentry to the commission as the Middle Tennessee citizen member.
“Howard Gentry has been a valued member of the Capitol Commission and is a recognized leader in Nashville,” Lee said in a news release. “I’m proud to reappoint him to this position and thank him for his continued service to our state.”
Gentry was appointed to the commission in 2017 by Gov. Bill Haslam. He is the Criminal Court Clerk for Davidson County. Prior to serving as Criminal Court Clerk, he was a Metro Council member-at-large before being elected Vice Mayor in 1999 and re-elected in 2003. He was the first African American vice mayor in Nashville.
The State Capitol Commission meeting will be held Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m.
