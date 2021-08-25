Tennessee Flooding

Gov. Bill Lee, closest to vehicle at left, visits Waverly Elementary School while touring flood damage and meeting those affected by it in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

 Alan Poizner

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Wednesday to provide relief to the victim of severe weather and flooding in Tennessee, especially hard-hit Humphreys County.

Earlier Wednesday he issued an order that flags over the State Capitol would fly at half-mast until Friday in memory of the lives lost in the flood. Officials report 19 people have died in Humphreys County.

In the executive order, Lee calls for the Commissioner of Education is directed to permit the Humphreys County Board of Education to implement its approved Continuous Learning Plan for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year to allow the Humphreys County School District to continue instruction during the disruption to school operations created by severe weather and flooding in Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff : 19 dead from flooding

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed that 19 have died from the flooding. At last check, that means there are still two people missing. Authorities have released no names or ages at this time.

Three schools were directly impacted by flooding in Waverly and many school buses in the system were flooded.

The governor also eased restrictions on the average pupil-teacher ratios and maximum-class-size limits so the county can resume school operations; eased restrictions so the school system could hire unlicensed teachers or substitutes to staff classrooms on a temporary basis.

The order also would allow the Commissioner of Health to allow healthcare professionals licensed in another state to assist victims of the severe weather. It also allows a pharmacist to dispense a 20-day supply of a prescription drug without proper authorization to victims of the severe weather in Tennessee.

Click to read the entire executive order.

 

