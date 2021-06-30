NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will hold a ceremonial bill signing on Wednesday for Tennessee’s TANF Opportunity Act passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
The legislation is the result of more than a year of collaboration with the Tennessee General Assembly TANF Working Group to modernize Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
The TANF program is a federal workforce development and employment program emphasizing work, training and personal responsibility. It is a temporary benefit focused on gaining self-sufficiency through employment.
“By modernizing these vital funds, we are providing a pathway to prosperity for Tennessee families,” Lee said in a news release. “I am especially proud that we are increasing educational opportunities that can bridge the gap to self-sufficiency for Tennesseans. I applaud the General Assembly for innovating and strengthening program integrity.”
Key components of the legislation include:
- Increasing the monthly average cash assistance families receive under Tennessee’s TANF funded Families First Program from $277 to $387.
- Creating a two-year Educational Opportunity Pilot Program for qualifying families seeking a degree, certification or other educational advancement.
- Establishing the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Program to invest $180 million in providing comprehensive support to families as they move from crisis to career pathways.
- Providing $50 million in Families First Community Grants to smaller non-profits across the state.
- Establishing a 21-member TANF Advisory Board to provide input on the direction of the TANF program and select partners to conduct program research.
- Implementing a $191 million TANF reserve cap so that beginning in Federal Fiscal Year 2022, unspent funds beyond that can will be used to fund Families First Community Grants.
- Protecting the integrity of the TANF program by increasing civil penalties for individuals who try to secure benefits with a false identity.
“From the beginning, we have been focused on creating a conservative thoughtful way to put those dollars into play to help the Tennesseans who need them,” TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said in a news release. “The TANF Opportunity Act is a comprehensive plan that modernizes our policies, partnerships, and programs to grow the capacity of families we serve to reduce dependency.”
The bill signing was held at the Martha O’Bryan Center.
