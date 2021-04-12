Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that everyone needs to get back to in-school learning.

Lee made the statement prior to an education announcement set for 3 p.m. Monday at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss,” Lee said in a statement. “I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”

 

