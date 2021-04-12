NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that everyone needs to get back to in-school learning.
Lee made the statement prior to an education announcement set for 3 p.m. Monday at the Tennessee State Capitol.
“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss,” Lee said in a statement. “I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”
Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said she talked with Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday afternoon about the reopening of schools.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a $160-million package of bills to combat learning loss for students across the state during the pandemic.
