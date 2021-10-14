NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee met with leaders in the disability community on Thursday to discuss how Tennessee is leading in providing supports to individuals with disabilities.

The visits included discussion around landmark technology being used in Tennessee to support adults seeking greater independence and an update on Tennessee’s strides in providing employment opportunities to those with disabilities.

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and TennCare are working with Core Services in the Tri-Cities area in East Tennessee to utilize Enabling Technology to support those with disabilities in reaching their independence goals, leading to less reliance on paid-supports and overall greater quality of life.

Tennessee’s Employment First Task Force also presented the 2021 “Expect Employment” Report at Access ETSU’s inclusive higher education program which details the progress made in providing high-quality employment opportunities to individuals with disability. ETSU is one of six higher education institutions across the state with an inclusive post-secondary program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. More than 80% of graduates from these programs are successfully employed.

“Now more than ever, there is a high demand to recruit, hire and retain quality employees across the state,” Lee said in a news release. “People of all abilities are needed in our workforce as we continue to see our economy grow. I’m proud of the work our state agencies and private partners are doing to prepare people with disabilities for employment and engage businesses across the state.”

The Employment First Task Force developed a goal in 2018 to reduce the statewide employment gap between people with and without disabilities by 5% by 2023. Highlights of the progress detailed in the 2021 report include:

Reducing the employment gap between people with and without disabilities by 1.7%

Passage of the State as a Model Employer (SAME) Legislation, which seeks to make Tennessee State Government a model employer of people with disabilities

Creation of the Tennessee Believes Program, which will increase access to inclusive higher education opportunities at colleges and universities across the state

Utilizing virtual reality to deliver pre-employment services to Tennesseans with disabilities throughout the pandemic

“There is dignity in a paycheck, and we know thousands of people with disabilities are ready to go to work today,” Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner said in a news release. “We are engaging with more employers than ever about this largely untapped pool of talent, and my team and our community partners are working tirelessly to help connect potential employees and employers in all corners of the state.”

Recognizing the vital role the disability community plays in the Tennessee workforce, families and communities, Lee has prioritized services for those with disabilities in many ways. Key highlights include: