NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed an executive order to address economic and regulatory functions.

The executive order also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in 89 counties directed by the state health department.

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” Lee said. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

Lee said he hoped that the six counties with independent health departments - Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan - that have implemented mask mandates will end those by the end of May.

Lee signed Executive Order 80, which contains the following provisions and is effective through May 31:

Removing Local Mask Authority

While Tennessee has never had a statewide mask mandate, Executive Order 80 removes the local authority for county mayors in 89 of the state’s 95 counties to require face coverings throughout their jurisdictions.

Lee has requested counties with independent health departments – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – that have remaining business restrictions or mask requirements to life all measures no later than the end of May.

Extending Deregulatory Provisions

Executive Order 80 extends helpful deregulatory provisions to enable individuals, businesses and other organizations time to adapt their operations in anticipation of ending said provisions.

Maintaining Federal Funding

Executive Order 80 maintains Tennessee’s access to federal funding, including SNAP benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s testing and vaccination efforts.

In addition to the executive order, the following provisions are effective immediately:

Offering Walk-Up Vaccine Option

While the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available to Tennesseans aged 16 and older by appointment, local health departments will now offer a walk-up option.

Retiring Optional Business Guidance

The Tennessee Pledge business guidelines issued at the start of COVID-19 have been officially retired.