NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will go to Memphis on Tuesday to take a first-hand look at the damage to the Interstate 40 bridge across the Mississippi River.

Transportation officials said it could take up to a year to fix the crack in a steel beam.

Interstate traffic is being rerouted onto the older Interstate 55 bridge while the repairs are made.

River traffic reopened beneath the bridge on Friday, clearing a backup of dozens of towboats and barges in both directions.

The bridge has become an arguing point for federal infrastructure.

“We’re seeing an issue right now with I-40 on the Mississippi River across Tennessee and Arkansas in the area around Memphis where there is a huge disruption taking place,” Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Buttigieg said the I-40 bridge shutdown in Memphis shows why President Joe Biden’s American Jobs plan is needed right now.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty said resolving this situation should not require legislation.

“This situation is affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now. Resolving it should not require legislation, nor should it be delayed as politicians in Washington wrangle over the definition of infrastructure,” Hagerty wrote in a letter sent to President Biden. “This situation demands an urgent, all-hands approach to address the public safety and economic emergency mounting at my state’s western border. At a minimum, I urge you to convene the National Economic Council immediately to ensure maximum coordination among federal agencies with jurisdiction over the situation, and to ensure that your Administration is seeking and receiving the best advice from relevant experts outside the United States Government.”

Click to read Hagerty’s letter to President Biden.