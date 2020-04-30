Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
 

Gov. Lee said he is working to safely reopen as many businesses as possible in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties next week. The first businesses to reopen will be restaurants and retail stores.(file photo)
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be participating in a briefing with President Donald Trump on Protecting America's Seniors on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing at the White House will begin at 3 p.m., pushing back Lee's daily press briefing concerning the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic to 5 p.m.

