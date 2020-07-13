NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would make Tennessee one of the most pro-life states in America.
Lee signed the bill which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is possible as early as six weeks into some pregnancies.
"It's our responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in our community, and certainly the most vulnerable in Tennessee includes the unborn, which is why with this signature, Tennessee is one of the most pro-life states in America," Lee said during a signing ceremony posted on social media. "Life is precious and everything in life is worth protecting. We know that in Tennessee and I certainly know that in my heart, which is why we worked so hard together with the legislature to make sure this piece of legislation got done."
Lee said the bill is "arguably the most conservative pro-life piece of legislation in the country."
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, condemned Lee's signing the bill into law.
"Once again, the Lee Administration has turned its back on the women of Tennessee," Stewart said in a statement. "This clearly unconstitutional affront to a woman's right to choose has no exception of rape, incest or juveniles in the custody of the Department of Children's Services and could lead to the return of back-alley abortions to the state."
Stewart said the legislation was "crammed through" in the dead of night with no public input while the legislature was in session to pass the state's budget.
"While Democrats were trying to pass laws to combat COVID-19 and provide unemployment relief, Republicans were focused on passing an unconstitutional law that will ultimately cost taxpayers millions in legal fees to defend while ignoring Tennesseans that are truly suffering," Stewart said in a statement.
The Senate Democratic Caucus issued a statement after Lee signed the bill.
"Women should be able to choose when they are ready to start a family without any interference from the governor and radical politicians in the state legislature. Instead, Gov. Bill Lee has signed a dangerous law that places his office between a woman, her doctor and her family. This is election year pandering at its worst and, on top of that, an unconstitutional waste of taxpayer resources to attack a woman's right to making a private healthcare decision."
