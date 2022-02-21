NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average continues to increase, rising three cents over the last week, on average, according to the Tennessee Gas Price average.
The average price for a gallon or regular unleaded gas is now $3.29 which is 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than one year ago.
“Gas prices are still rising across the state this week, however, at a much slower rate compared to last week,” AAA – The Auto Club Group spokesperson Megan Cooper said. “Upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to pump prices higher this week.”
In Tennessee, 33% of gas stations have prices below $3.25. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.11 while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.58 for regular unleaded. Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation this week.
Over the last week the national average has increased by five cents to $3.53.
