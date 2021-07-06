NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices rose four cents over last week as a forecast record-breaking 939,000 Tennesseans hit the road for the Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA reports.
AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 which is the same as one month ago and nearly 95 cents more than one year ago.
“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.”
In Tennessee, 93% of gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.70 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.13 for regular unleaded.
According to AAA – The Auto Group, Tennessee ranks as the 10th least expensive market in the nation.
The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on Jan. 1 to $3.13 on Tuesday. Motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10-20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.
The last time crude was more than $76.40 and the national average gas price was at $3.25 was November and October 2014, respectively. Prices for crude will exceed this threshold as early as Tuesday and gas prices will follow suit in coming weeks, paving the way for a very expensive peak driving season.
As the market watches crude prices increase this week, the U.S. will be watching Tropical Storm Elsa. While the storm is weakening and will avoid interruptions to Gulf Coast crude and gasoline productions, it is expected to bring storm surge and possible flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
In Tennessee, the most expensive metro markets include Memphis ($2.93), Johnson City ($2.92) and Nashville ($2.91). The least expensive markets are Clarksville, ($2.85), Chattanooga ($2.85) and Kingsport ($2.87).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.