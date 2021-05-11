NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gas prices rose three cents, on average, last week, according to AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price index.
The gas price average is now $2.72 which is 3 cents more than one month ago and $1.12 more than one year ago.
“The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline late last week will likely have implications on both gasoline supply and prices in Tennessee, and those could happen as early as this week,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices. Tennesseans may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”
AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers around 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. As of Monday morning, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word on when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.
The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the east coast. However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply. Other areas of the country will see little impact.
AAA urges against panic-buying of gasoline and offers these tips to keep in mind to conserve fuel:
