NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices are down by nearly two cents on the week as over 687,000 Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 per gallon for regular gas, which is 18 cents more than one month ago and $1.18 more than one year ago.
“Tennesseans planning to take a road trip this weekend for Memorial Day will see the most expensive prices at the pump since 2014,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “We’ve seen gas prices stabilize following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, however, with the expected increase in travel demand we’re likely to see gas fluctuations leading up to the holiday weekend.”
In Tennessee, 92% of the gas stations now have prices below $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average nationwide is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.
While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and deliveries are in progress, some stations in the southeast continue to experience supply strain. This is likely to extend into the holiday weekend, but motorists will be able to fill-up.
“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” said Cooper.
AAA offers these road trips for Memorial Day travelers:
- Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your battery, engine and tires checked.
- Consider refueling when you gas tank hits one-quarter of a tank.
- Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
- Use your AAA app to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.
- Do not leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
Johnson City ($2.96), Kingsport ($2.92) and Clarksville ($2.91) are the most expensive metro markets in Tennessee while Chattanooga ($2.78), Cleveland ($2.82) and Jackson ($2.86) are the least expensive metro markets.
