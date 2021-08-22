WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday because of an electrical outage, the school system said in a social media post.
Franklin County High School faculty and staff will report to work at normal hours.
All other Franklin County Schools will be open and buses are scheduled to run on time.
