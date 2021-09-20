WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Roads were shut down and the Franklin County School System was closed on Monday due to flooding.
With heavy rain across the county over the weekend, many are feeling the impact.
“We’ve had a lot more rain and never had no damage like this before,” said Kristy Green.
Green said she was gong for an hour on Saturday and came home to a tree completely uprooted on her property in Winchester Springs.
“I was just in shock. At first, I told my husband, I said ‘I think the big tree is down.’ He said, ‘I think you’re crazy,’” said Green.
While looking further, she noticed two more trees down, which landed on top of her shed. Everything inside the shed, including meaningful photos, were smashed or drenched.
With more rain to come, she’s praying this will be the last of the damage.
“Everything that I had since I was probably 18 when I moved out was in that building,” said Green.
