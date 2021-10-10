FRANKLIN COUNTY TN MAP

WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin County deputy was injured after being involved in a one-car crash early Sunday morning responding to a call, authorities said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Deputy Casey Cordova, 33, of Winchester, TN, was responding to a call on Bible Crossing Road when he lost control negotiating a curve and left the roadway. The patrol car struck a utility pole and rolled over, coming to a rest on its top. The impact snapped the pole in half.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Guess, the agency’s public information officer, said the deputy was awake and talking at the scene. He was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible fractures and spinal cord injuries.

 

