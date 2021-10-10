WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin County deputy was injured after being involved in a one-car crash early Sunday morning responding to a call, authorities said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Deputy Casey Cordova, 33, of Winchester, TN, was responding to a call on Bible Crossing Road when he lost control negotiating a curve and left the roadway. The patrol car struck a utility pole and rolled over, coming to a rest on its top. The impact snapped the pole in half.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Guess, the agency’s public information officer, said the deputy was awake and talking at the scene. He was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible fractures and spinal cord injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.