NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five states passed measures to legalize marijuana and Oregon became the first state to decriminalize possession small amounts of hard drugs.

As for Tennessee, marijuana use has neither been decriminalized nor legalized for medical or recreational use.

“There is no ballot initiative process and lawmakers in the state haven’t listened to voters,” Karen O’Keefe, Director of State Policies for Marijuana Policy Project, said. “Almost half of the states in the country have processes where citizens can collect signatures and put issues on the ballot.”

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana passed legislation on Tuesday allowing the possession of marijuana for adults. Fifteen states have now legalized marijuana or voted to legalize it.

“In Tennessee, the only way to pass new laws if for the state legislature and the governor to do so,” O’Keefe said.

And even though a bipartisan medical cannabis bill has been introduced previously, it died in committee, similar to previous years.

“I am the only legislator to get a marijuana bill to the house floor,” Tennessee state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis. “It didn’t pass. That was a couple of years ago. Now we just have to start the whole process over.”

Those who oppose the legalization of marijuana fear its widespread use.

“People need to recognize that pretty much everything they know about marijuana is incorrect,” said Scott Chipman, Vice President for Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana. “It is 10-to-40 times stronger than it was in the 60s and 70s. This is the crack cocaine of marijuana.”

There are also two ways to view how it would affect the black market.

“Cannabis can’t be tested, it can’t be regulated when it’s on the illicit market,” O’Keefe said.

The black market in California is much larger that it’s ever been, even after legalization,’ Chipman said.