CLEVELAND, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested on Monday on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Haynesworth, 39, was being held at the Bradley County Justice Center on a $1,500 bond.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to an address where Haynesworth was yelling at his ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson and her new boyfriend Reginald Tucker.

Jackson told officers that Haynesworth drove to Cleveland from Franklin, TN, after making threats to physically harm Jackson and Tucker.

Although no physical assault was reported, state law states “a person commits assault who intentionally or knowingly causes another to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury.”

After being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing, Haynesworth was taken into custody.

Haynesworth said last year that he needed a kidney transplant after battling kidney disease for a few years. He posted on Instagram that his doctors told him to “reach out to my family, friends, and fans” about his “dire need of a kidney” after his failed him on July 7.

He said after surviving a brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL, his body has “taken another blow,” but he sees a brighter side to this health issue.

Haynesworth was a first-round pick by the Titans in 2002 after his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee. He played with the Titans through the 2008 season before signing a contract with the Washington Redskins.