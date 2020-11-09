NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former House Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn will join the Tennessee Department of Education as a senior advisor to Commissioner Penny Schwinn, Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday.
Schwinn began in his role with the department on Monday. In his role, he will help counsel the department on key priority areas and engagement strategies to help advance education initiatives in Tennessee.
“Bill Dunn is one of the most experienced and thoughtful advocates for education in our state who has dedicated his career in state government to improving outcomes for Tennessee’s students,” Lee said in a news release. “Bill is a man of impeccable integrity, and his counsel will be critical to our success as we navigate one of the most challenging school years in our state’s history. We’re incredibly grateful for Bill’s willingness to continue his public service at the Department of Education and I look forward to working with him on behalf of all Tennessee students.”
“We are so thrilled to have Representative Bill Dunn join the team at the department and continue supporting work that benefits Tennessee students,” Schwinn said in a news release. “As a statesman, he dedicated his life to serving Tennesseans and has been respected across the state and across the aisle for his work. We could not be more excited to welcome him as we work together to make Tennessee the best for all students.”
“I am proud of the work accomplished by the Tennessee General Assembly during my time serving this great state and constituents of the 16th House District,” said Dunn, R-Knoxville, in a news release. “It is an honor to be able to continue serving Tennesseans in a statewide role and help build upon the great work being done by the Tennessee Department of Education under the leadership of Commissioner Penny Schwinn. Tennessee has made significant gains in public education over the past decade and I look forward to keeping us on an upward trajectory to provide all students with a path to success.”
